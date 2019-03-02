Rescuers hope for miracle as Indonesia mine goes silent

Rescuers load the body of a victim of a collapsed mine onto a truck in Bolaang Mongondow, North Sulawesi, Indonesia, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. Rescuers have passed water and food to some of the dozens of people trapped in a collapsed Indonesian gold mine, an official said Thursday, calling the gruelling rescue effort a race against time, in the remote inaccessible location. ((AP Photo/Harry Tri Atmojo)