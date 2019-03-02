Alliance seeks and finds new partners in commercial world

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2019, file photo, Tom Dundon, left, majority owner of the Carolina Hurricanes, and Charlie Ebersol, co-founder and CEO of the Alliance of American Football, talk to the media about Dundon's $250 million investment in the league, before an NHL hockey game between the New York Rangers and the Hurricanes in Raleigh, N.C. It’s too early to tell what impact the Alliance of American Football will have on the sport itself. After all, this is its fourth weekend of games. Away from the field, with an infusion of backing from Dundon, the AAF is finding its footing. It’s also finding what Ebersol calls “substantial interest” in the league in such areas as sponsorships and partnerships, with three new partners signing on since the season opener three weeks ago. Chris Seward, File AP Photo