German public servants to get 8-percent pay increases

Union and government negotiators say they've reached a new wage agreement that will give more than a million public servants in Germany a nearly 8 percent pay increase over 33 months.
The deal, announced just before midnight Saturday, comes after disruptive short-term strikes by teachers and others designed to put pressure on the government.
The ver.di union says teachers, police, emergency workers and other public servants will first get a 3.2-percent raise retroactive to Jan. 1. Next Jan. 1, a 3.2 percent increase will follow, and then a 1.4 percent increase on Jan. 1, 2021.
Certain groups, like health care workers, will receive additional payments.
The agreement is also expected to be extended to 2.3 million additional government employees represented by other unions, which is common German practice.
