Dole Food is building its corporate presence in Charlotte

Dole Food Company is moving top executives to Charlotte, but hasn’t made the city its corporate headquarters, a company spokesman said Monday.

A recent construction permit filed for 200 S. Tryon, however, hints that’s a possibility. It indicates “Dole Headquarters” as the name for the project. Dole, a privately held company, is based in Westlake Village, Calif., and is one of the world’s largest producer of fruits and vegetables.





Asked whether Dole is moving its corporate headquarters to uptown, spokesman William Goldfield said via text Monday that “nothing is currently planned.”

The company has strong local ties, however: Dole is incorporated in North Carolina and has had its sales and marketing business units in Kannapolis for years, Goldfield said in an email.

Dole Food chairman and owner David Murdock opened the Dole Nutrition Institute at the North Carolina Research Campus in Kannapolis in 2003. Located on the site of a former Pillowtex mill complex Murdock bought, the institute is the nutrition research and education arm of Dole.

Additionally, Dole has a salad plant operations in Bessemer City.

“Recently the company has moved some additional functions and personnel, including members of the C-suite, to the greater Charlotte area,” Goldfield said in an email.

The company has a handful of job listings in Charlotte, from senior manager of financial reporting to administrative assistant to the chief financial officer, according to Dole’s website.

It’s unclear how many people Dole is looking to hire in Charlotte, and how many employees the company has here currently. Goldfield said there “is not currently a large staff” in Charlotte, and that the company’s largest local presence is in Kannapolis and Bessemer City.

The 17-story office building at 200 S. Tryon, where Dole is adding employees, is also home to Charlotte Center City Partners, Townsquare Interactive and McCormick & Schmick’s, among other tenants.

Property records indicate that the building was bought for $35.5 million in September 2017 by Summit 200 South Tryon, LLC, an entity controlled by Miami-based Jewell Capital LLC.