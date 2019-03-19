The Latest: German minister says EU ‘exhausted’ by Brexit

A European flag placed by anti-Brexit remain in the European Union supporters flies backdropped by the Houses of Parliament, at right, in London, Monday, March 18, 2019. British Prime Minister Theresa May was making a last-minute push Monday to win support for her European Union divorce deal, warning opponents that failure to approve it would mean a long — and possibly indefinite — delay to Brexit. Parliament has rejected the agreement twice, but May aims to try a third time this week if she can persuade enough lawmakers to change their minds. Matt Dunham AP Photo