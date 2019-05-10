Poland’s president to meet Trump at White House in June

Polish President Andrzej Duda and his wife have been invited to the White House in June to meet with President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, an aide to Duda said Friday.

Krzysztof Szczerski, who heads the president's office, said the exact dates of the visit would be announced by Washington in the coming days but it will be shortly after the June 5-6 Three Seas Summit in Poland of regional leaders.

Szczerski said the talks in Washington would focus on energy, transport, telecommunications and economic issues, as well as increasing U.S. business and military presence in Poland. Duda will also visit the U.S. West Coast and Texas for energy talks.

Poland has been lobbying for the U.S. military to increase its presence on Polish soil, fearing Russia's increasing military presence, and is awaiting a decision on that.

Duda has also invited Trump to Warsaw to attend the Sept. 1 observances of the 80th anniversary of the start of World War II.