Tax administrator warns residents about a tax scam

The Rhode Island tax administrator is warning residents about a tax scam that has returned to the state.

Neena Savage asked taxpayers, businesses and tax professionals to watch out for scammers claiming to be from the Rhode Island Division of Taxation.

Residents recently contacted the state attorney general's office about the scam.

Savage says in one version, the person who answers the phone is told to call another number, then they're asked for money, personal information or access to their home. In another version, the person receives a voicemail about an issue with their tax return and is asked to call immediately.

The taxation division contacts taxpayers by mail first, not by phone, email or social media.

Anyone who receives a call can contact the attorney general's consumer protection unit.