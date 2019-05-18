Yellowstone proposes more housing for summer workers

Yellowstone National Park is proposing to add more housing for seasonal workers employed by private companies operating inside the park.

Park administrators are taking public comment on plans to construct six modular houses and up to 14 RV sites at the Canyon Campground and up to 25 RV sites and a bathhouse near the park's west entrance.

The projects would be paid for by two park concessionaires — Delaware North Corporation and Xanterra. More than 3,000 people work for Yellowstone concessionaires during the peak summer tourist season.

A study of the proposals says they would have minimal negative effects on the environment and visitor experiences.

Park officials are taking comment on the housing projects through June 14.