Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mostly higher Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July delivery was up 8.20 cents at $4.7740 a bushel; Jul corn rose 6.40 cents at $3.8860 a bushel; July oats gained 3 cents at $2.9660 a bushel; while Jul soybeans fell 9 cents at 8.3420 bushel.

Beef mixed and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle rose .50 cent at $1.1162 a pound; May feeder cattle was off .42 cent at $1.3418 a pound; Jun lean hogs fell .30 cent at .9170 a pound.

