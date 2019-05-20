Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

Grain futures were mostly higher Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July delivery was up 8.20 cents at $4.7740 a bushel; Jul corn rose 6.40 cents at $3.8860 a bushel; July oats gained 3 cents at $2.9660 a bushel; while Jul soybeans fell 9 cents at 8.3420 bushel.

Beef mixed and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle rose .50 cent at $1.1162 a pound; May feeder cattle was off .42 cent at $1.3418 a pound; Jun lean hogs fell .30 cent at .9170 a pound.