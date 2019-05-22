Japan carriers delay sale of new Huawei smartphones

Two Japanese mobile carriers say they are delaying sales of new smartphones from Huawei as they confirm the safety of the Chinese products.

Sale of the Huwaei P30 lite, set for May 24, from SoftBank Corp.'s Y! Mobile service was delayed Wednesday, and advance orders were canceled. KDDI also indefinitely delayed its sales, initially set for late May.

SoftBank spokesman Hiroyuki Mizukami said the company wants "customers to feel safe using our products."

Other details were not available. It's unclear if the sales will proceed.

The U.S. government has said Huawei, the No. 2 smartphone brand, is a security risk and restricted technology sales to it and other Chinese telecom gear suppliers.

The Japanese government has not taken action against Huawei, whose products are relatively popular here.