VP visits North Carolina for convention, trade, fundraiser

Vice President Mike Pence is traveling to North Carolina to celebrate the approach of next year's Republican National Convention, to visit a textile plant and to attend a political fundraiser.

Pence is expected to arrive in Charlotte at midday Wednesday to participate in an RNC kickoff meeting. The convention will be held in August 2020. He's then set to tour Parkdale Mills in Monroe and speak to employees about what the vice president's office says are the benefits from a new trade agreement between Mexico, Canada and the U.S.

Pence also is the special guest at a "Trump Victory" fundraising event in Greensboro. U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis will be there. Tillis' campaign is raising money, too, for his own reelection campaign next year.