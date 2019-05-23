Business

Grains mixed, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mixed Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July delivery rose 8.40 cents at $4.79 a bushel; Jul corn was up 4.60 cents at $3.98 a bushel; July oats fell 6 cents at $3.13 a bushel; while July soybeans was off 2.80 cents at 8.2460 bushel.

Beef was higher and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up .48 cent at $1.1108 a pound; May feeder cattle rose 1.67 cents $1.3575 a pound; Jun lean hogs was off .63 cents at .8915 a pound.

