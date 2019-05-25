Dozens apply to serve on North Dakota ethics commission

Gov. Doug Burgum's office says nearly 70 people have applied to serve on a panel that's seen as key to implementing a voter-approved constitutional amendment aimed at government ethics reform.

Those who submitted applications by Friday's deadline include several former lawmakers, lobbyists, farmers, tribal members, a Boy Scout leader and a newspaper editor.

The Republican-led Legislature was successful in pushing its own bill aimed at ethics reform to meet the requirements of the constitutional amendment. But it wasn't what Democrats and others who pushed for the ethics reform wanted.

The constitutional amendment still allows the new commission to write its own rules for ethics reform.

The governor, as well as Senate majority and minority leaders, must agree by consensus on who sits on the panel, which is expected to be chosen by July 1.