Former Colgate plant could become hotel, commercial space

A former Colgate-Palmolive Co. plant in southern Indiana could become the home of a hotel and residential and commercial space.

The plant in the Ohio River town of Clarksville produced toothpaste and other personal hygiene products for decades until it closed in 2007.

But a master plan recently approved by Clarksville officials and the Clark's Landing development group calls for redeveloping the building, which is known for its large iconic clock.

Clarksville Redevelopment Director Dylan Fisher tells the News and Tribune the project is expected to include a hotel, multi-family residential spaces, commercial space and a civic center.

That proposal is part of a multi-phase planned redevelopment of Clarksville's south side that includes elevated bike trails, a revamped riverfront area and a mix of businesses, residential spaces and community spaces.