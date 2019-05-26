Proposal would help parents keep custody of troubled kids

A legislative proposal would allow Ohio parents to keep custody of troubled children who require desperately needed and expensive services.

The amendment to Ohio's two-year budget is aimed at so-called "multisystem youths," those needing help from service agencies that cover disabilities, child welfare and mental health.

Ohio's current system sometimes means parents must relinquish custody to the state to obtain help for their child because they don't have the money and insurance coverage.

State Sen. Jay Hottinger, a Newark Republican, tells The Columbus Dispatch the goal of the state should always be to maintain families.

Hottinger is backing a budget proposal that would provide $20 million over two years to give parents other options than relinquishing custody.