Business
Abercrombie: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $19.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the New Albany, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 43 cents per share.
The teen clothing retailer posted revenue of $734 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $733.5 million.
Abercrombie shares have risen 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 1% in the last 12 months.
