Malaysia PM says global garbage trade ‘grossly unfair’

A Malaysian official inspects a container filled with plastic waste shipment prior to sending it to the Westport in Port Klang, Malaysia, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Malaysia says it will send back some 3,000 metric tonnes (330 tons) of non-recyclable plastic waste to countries including the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia in a move to avoid becoming a dumping ground for rich nations. AP Photo

The practice of advanced countries such as the U.S., Canada and Japan sending their non-recyclable waste to poorer countries is "grossly unfair" and should stop, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said Thursday.

Mahathir comments during a visit to Tokyo on came days after his government announced plans to return thousands of tons of imported plastic waste back to where it came from.

"It is grossly unfair for rich countries to send their waste to poor countries simply because poor countries have no choice and maybe it contributes a little to their economy," Mahathir said at a news conference. "We don't need your waste because our own waste is enough to give us problems."

China banned the import of plastic waste last year, leading several Southeast Asian nations to become new targets.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Philippines said last week it would ship back dozens of containers of garbage it says Canada illegally sent in 2013-2014.

"You give us the waste then you are going to have us insist that we pollute the environment by getting rid of the waste," Mahathir said. "But please remember that when you pollute one part of the world you pollute the rest of the world also."