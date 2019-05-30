Dollar Tree: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $267.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chesapeake, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.12. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.14 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.15 per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $5.81 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.79 billion.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the current quarter ending in August, Dollar Tree said it expects revenue in the range of $5.66 billion to $5.76 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $5.73 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $4.77 to $5.07 per share, with revenue ranging from $23.51 billion to $23.83 billion.

Dollar Tree shares have increased 5.5% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 11%. The stock has risen slightly in the last 12 months.