California team loses 2nd sponsor over Ocasio-Cortez video

A second company has cut ties with a California minor league baseball team that played a Memorial Day video that included an image of Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with images of Kim Jong Un and Fidel Castro.

The Fresno Bee reports Heineken International confirmed Thursday it ended its relationship with the Fresno Grizzlies. The company's Dos Equis and Tecate beer brands sponsored the team.

The raisin company Sun-Maid terminated its sponsorship of the Fresno Grizzlies on Wednesday.

The Triple-A Washington Nationals affiliate has apologized and said it failed to properly vet the video.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The video has patriotic images and excerpts from President Ronald Reagan's first inaugural speech.

When Reagan mentions "enemies of freedom," the video shows the North Korean leader, Ocasio-Cortez of New York and the late Cuban leader.