Grains mostly lower, livestock lower

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mostly lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July delivery rose 16.20 cents at $5.2060 a bushel; Jul corn was off 3 cents at $4.2920 a bushel; July oats fell 4.40 cents at $3.1420 a bushel; while July soybeans lost 3.60 cents at 8.8560 bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was down 2 cents at $1.0812 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell 3.30 cents at $1.34 a pound; Jun. lean hogs was off 1.40 cents at .8210 a pound.

