Tiffany: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Tiffany & Co. (TIF) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $125.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $1.03.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.

The luxury jeweler posted revenue of $1 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.02 billion.

Tiffany shares have climbed 12% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 9.5%. The stock has decreased 32% in the last 12 months.