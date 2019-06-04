Family of Chicago cabbie slain by Uber driver sues company

The family of a Chicago taxi driver who died after being kicked in the head by a ride-sharing driver is suing Uber, the company the alleged assailant worked for.

Fangqui Lu is charged with murder in the Sept. 4 death of Anis Tungekar. Authorities say the 64-year-old Tungekar was injured two days before by Lu, who is believed to be in China.

In its lawsuit filed Tuesday, Tungekar's family is seeking $10 million. Family attorney Michael Gallagher says Uber knowingly allowed a violent individual to operate as one of their drivers.

The lawsuit contends Lu fatally kicked Tungekar in the head during a traffic altercation. The incident was captured by a security camera and happened while Lu was being investigated for allegedly beating up a passenger while driving for a different ride-share company.

Uber declined to comment on the lawsuit.