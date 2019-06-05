Connecticut lawmakers wrapping up legislative session

Legislators meet inside the Hall of the House during the final day of session at the State Capitol in Hartford, Conn., Wednesday June 5, 2019. AP Photo

Connecticut lawmakers on Wednesday were wrapping up the regular legislative session, their first in years with a stronger Democratic legislative majority and a new Democratic governor.

Even though there was the typical flurry of activity on the final day — a rush to pass legislation before the midnight adjournment — many major bills had already been approved, most notably a new two-year, $43 billion budget deal reached between the Democrats.

Other big topics, including the authorization of electronic highway tolls, sports betting and other gambling, as well as unfinished bills on borrowing money for school construction and other projects, appeared headed for a special legislative session.

Gov. Ned Lamont, who is scheduled to address state lawmakers in a midnight address, had made it a top priority to pass a state budget on-time. The last two-year budget, a bipartisan one, passed after a nearly 17-week impasse, just before Halloween.

"This budget is fair, balanced, promotes economic growth and support for working families, and was delivered on time, enabling our towns and cities to know what they can expect in their budgets over the coming biennium and plan accordingly," Lamont said Tuesday, after the plan cleared the Senate along mostly party lines.

But Republican Senate Leader Len Fasano, of North Haven, said Lamont shouldn't take credit just yet for a new state budget. Fasano has raised concerns that the Democrats' plan counts on savings from state employee unions that hasn't been finalized.

"You didn't get a budget done on time because you didn't get a union deal," Fasano said. "If you're going to make a document that is false, that's kind of scary to me. And this budget in my view is unconstitutional. It certainly has a huge deficit and we'll be back in to fix it."

Democrats believe they scored some big policy wins this session, including passage of a new paid family medical leave program and a plan to incrementally increase the current $10.10 an hour minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2023.

"The minimum wage is something I'm really, really proud about," said Democratic House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz, of Berlin. "To allow individuals, younger individuals, people that are working multiple part-time jobs to get a living wage, is really important to me."

House Minority Leader Themis Klarides, of Derby, expressed dismay that Democrats used their greater numbers in the General Assembly to force their agenda through the process, noting how the new two-year budget includes roughly $2 billion in tax increases over two years.

"I think the saddest part of this is, they have stuck to a consistent theme and that's disregarding what the people of this state want," she said. "This just pushing more and more people out of the state."