Mining company plans drilling in Santa Fe National Forest

A mining company is looking to conduct exploratory drilling for minerals in New Mexico's Santa Fe National Forest.

Comexico LLC has submitted a plan of operations to the forest and has applied for an exploratory permit with the state Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department.

The subsidiary of Australia-based New World Cobalt is planning to start drilling core samples in October.

The company says the drilling operations are expected to be on a little over 2 acres (0.8 hectares) near Terrero.

The National Environmental Policy Act requires an environmental impact analysis before drilling can begin.

The Forest Service says it has given the company a list of measures to protect plants and wildlife.

The environmental group WildEarth Guardians says it will oppose the project.