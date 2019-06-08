2 killed when small plane crashes on Long Island

Authorities say a small plane has crashed in Long Island, killing the man and woman on board.

The Federal Aviation Authority says in a statement that the single-engine Beechcraft A36 plane crashed in Southold at around 9:15 a.m. Saturday.

Southold Chief of Police Martin Flately says the man and woman on board were killed. Their names were not immediately released.

Flately says the aircraft was flying from Long Island's MacArthur Airport to New Bedford, Massachusetts when it experienced "some type of mechanical failure" and crashed.

Newsday reports that the plane crashed in a field at the Harbes Family Farm.

Flately says a dog that was in the plane survived.

The FAA says it will investigate the crash along with the National Transportation Safety Board.