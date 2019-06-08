Construction to again close interstate in Connecticut

Travelers can expect lengthy delays on Interstate 95 in Connecticut this weekend.

The state Department of Transportation says the interstate will be closed in both directions near exit 9 in Stamford for the second consecutive weekend as workers replace a bridge that carries traffic on Route 1 over the interstate.

The project involves the demolition of the two bridge spans that carry Route 1 over I-95 and the installation of replacement spans.

The state says the highway will be closed until 5 a.m. on Monday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Gov. Ned Lamont urged drivers to plan ahead if they need to travel through the area.