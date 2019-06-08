Wyoming casino and hotel announces changes, layoffs

Officials with the Eastern Shoshone Tribe say the Shoshone Rose Casino and Hotel in central Wyoming is making a number of changes, including employee layoffs, because of financial problems.

Tribal officials said the Lander casino will lay off 15 to 20 employees, end table games, discontinue shuttle buses, dissolve the banquet department and close the casino during the overnight hours Sunday through Thursday.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports that officials say the cutbacks are needed to ensure the casino's survival.

The changes were made after a gaming consultant was hired to review the casino's operations.

Tribal business council Chairman Vernon Hill said a news release that the process has been difficult but the council will do everything it can to bring the jobs back once operations are stabilized.