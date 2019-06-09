The Latest: Mnuchin says talks with PBOC’s Yi ‘constructive’

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, left, talks with China's Central Bank Governor Yi Gang during the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting, Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Fukuoka, Japan. Kim Kyung-hoon

The Latest on a meeting of financial leaders of the Group of 20 major economies (all times local):

3:40 p.m.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says he held a constructive meeting with the head of China's central bank and that their discussion on trade issues was "candid."

Mnuchin made the comment in a Twitter post Sunday showing him shaking hands with Yi Gang, governor of the People's Bank of China.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The two met on the sidelines of the G-20 finance meeting in Japan.

Mnuchin earlier urged China to rejoin talks on the dispute that has embroiled the two largest economies in a trade war. He said he would hold a "private" discussion with Yi and that major progress on the stalemate would likely come at a meeting of Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping later this month.

In diplomatic speak, "candid" often suggests a degree of disagreement.

__

11 a.m.

Trade and economy ministers of the Group of 20 major economies are meeting in Japan to discuss ways to reorder trade rules and finances in an era of technological change and protectionism.

The meetings of financial leaders in the southern city of Fukuoka and of economic ministers in Tsukuba, near Tokyo, are aiming to forge a consensus on a range of issues to be endorsed by leaders who will meet in late June in Osaka.

The central bank governors and other financial regulators flagged risks to the global economy as Beijing and Washington clash over trade and technology.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says he and his Japanese counterpart discussed the ongoing close cooperation between the U.S. and Japan across a number of economic and security issues.