Police end regular patrols at Amherst pot shop for now

Police for now are ending continual patrols at or near a marijuana storefront in Amherst.

Police Chief Scott Livingstone tells The Daily Hampshire Gazette there have been no issues at Rise Holdings Inc., an adult-use marijuana shop that opened about four weeks ago for retail sales. The morning-to-evening patrols ended on June 6.

Police patrols were among the conditions the town set for Rise, which has covered the cost of police overtime expenses. Livingstone says he plans to meet with the store's management in late August to discuss whether there's a need for police services with the University of Massachusetts fall semester begins.

In Northampton, police patrols have continued at New England Treatment Access, which opened for retail marijuana sales in November. n