Shipping co. to sell 8,000 cases of unclaimed energy drinks

A court is allowing a Taiwanese shipping company to sell 8,000 cases of energy drinks that a client failed to pick up or pay for after the merchandise arrived at the Port of Charleston.

The Post and Courier reports HED Products LLC abandoned five 40-foot-long (12-meter-long) containers filled with Hype Energy drinks in December. The cargo was valued at more than $60,000.

The newspaper says Yang Ming Marine Transport had shipped the drinks from Germany to Charleston, but HED Products never picked them up and Yang Ming never got paid the $175,000 it was owed.

The court is now allowing Yang Ming to sell the drinks.

HED filed for bankruptcy in March with nearly $15 million in debts, including that owed to Yang Ming.