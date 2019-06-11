Truck catches fire at Pennsylvania Turnpike service plaza

A tractor-trailer caught fire at the gas pumps at a service plaza on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

The truck was hauling paper when it caught fire at the diesel pumps at the New Stanton service area early Tuesday morning.

Youngwood Fire Chief Lloyd Crago posted photos on Twitter. He said someone was watching over him when the truck exploded and some parts missed him.

No injuries were reported.

There's no word what started the fire.

The restaurant and restrooms are open. However, westbound motorists seeking fuel will need to exit the turnpike or travel 80 miles to the next service plaza.