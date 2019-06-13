Massachusetts sailor who died at Pearl Harbor accounted for

A sailor from Massachusetts lost during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 has been accounted for.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Thursday that Navy Seaman 1st Class Frank Hryniewicz was accounted for on Jan. 28.

The military says the 20-year-old Hryniewicz was from the Three Rivers section of Palmer.

Hryniewicz was on the crew of the USS Oklahoma, which sustained multiple torpedo hits during the Dec. 7, 1941 attack, causing the battleship to quickly capsize and take the lives of 429 crewmen.

Hryniewicz's remains were among those recovered over the next few years but ruled unidentifiable and buried in Hawaii.

They were exhumed in 2015 and identified using dental, anthropological and DNA analysis.

To date, more than 200 sets of remains from the Oklahoma have been identified.