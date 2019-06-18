Ivanka Trump and the Commerce Secretary visit Charlotte for workforce development tour

Ivanka Trump, Commerce Sec.Ross tour Charlotte facility U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross and Ivanka Trump, Advisor to President Donald J. Trump, toured the Siemens Energy Hub in Charlotte as part of a Workforce Development visit. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross and Ivanka Trump, Advisor to President Donald J. Trump, toured the Siemens Energy Hub in Charlotte as part of a Workforce Development visit.

Ivanka Trump and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross visited the Siemens Charlotte Energy Hub Tuesday morning as part of a workforce development visit.

Trump, an adviser to President Donald Trump, her father, and Ross toured the facility, which manufactures power generation equipment. Others on the tour included Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, Siemens USA CEO Barbara Humpton and members of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Committee, which was set to meet after the tour.

At Siemens, Trump and Ross met with Central Piedmont Community College students who work part-time at the facility as part of Siemens’ apprentice program.

“It’s very impressive, “ Ross told reporters after the tour ended. “We’re here mostly to deal with the job training issue. They’ve been at it very successfully since 2011 so they’re among the pioneers.”

Ivanka Trump did not address the media.

During the tour, Lyles said the group met an apprentice who graduated from East Mecklenburg High and works on tools to go on turbines. Lyles said it is great to see young people in apprentice programs that lead to stable jobs in advanced manufacturing.

“What’s most important right now is the opportunity for many people to see Charlotte and to see the jobs like Siemens that we have in advanced manufacturing,” Lyles said.

Trump and Ross will attend a meeting for the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board at the Foundation For the Carolinas in uptown later in the day.