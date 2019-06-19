Tuesday Sports in Brief

SOCCER

PARIS (AP) — Former UEFA president Michel Platini was arrested in relation to the awarding of the 2022 World Cup to Qatar, a judicial official said Tuesday.

Confirming a report by online news publication Mediapart, the official said Platini was taken into custody on Tuesday as part of the investigation into the awarding of the tournament. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation.

Platini, a former France soccer great, was being detained at the Anti-Corruption Office of the Judicial Police outside Paris. Claude Gueant, the former secretary general of the Elysee under former French president Nicolas Sarkozy, was also questioned by investigators as part of the probe but was not detained.

French financial prosecutors have been investigating the bidding process for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups and previously questioned former FIFA president Sepp Blatter.

BASEBALL

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Major League Baseball says it was inappropriate for the umpire's union to comment on the one-game suspension levied against San Diego Padres star Manny Machado for his conduct following his ejection for arguing a called third strike Saturday at Colorado.

The MLB Umpires Association said in a tweet Tuesday that Machado was suspended for contact with an umpire "and VIOLENTLY throwing his bat against the backstop with absolutely no regard to anyone's safety." The tweet added that "Violence in the workplace is not tolerated" and asked "Is this truly what MLB wants to teach our youth?"

MLB said in a statement that MLB Chief Baseball Officer Joe Torre "considered all the facts and circumstances of Machado's conduct, including precedent, in determining the appropriate level of discipline" and it does "not believe it is appropriate for the union representing Major League Umpires to comment on the discipline of players represented by the Players Association." MLB also says it is "inappropriate" to compare Machado's outburst to the "extraordinarily serious issue of workplace violence."

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer suffered a broken nose when he took a ball off his face during batting practice on Tuesday.

Scherzer was injured while attempting a bunt. The team said a CT scan was negative.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner was scheduled to start one of the two games of Washington's day-night doubleheader against Philadelphia on Wednesday. The Nationals said Scherzer's status — as well as the team's pitching plan for the doubleheader — was still to be determined.

Scherzer is 5-5 with a 2.81 ERA.

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox plan to extend the protective netting all the way to the foul poles at Guaranteed Rate Field, becoming the first major league team to take such a step in the wake of a couple of high-profile fan injuries.

The White Sox and Illinois Sports Facilities Authority, which owns the ballpark, are hoping to complete the project this summer. They say they will announce more details at a later date.

Following recommendations from Major League Baseball, by the start of the 2018 season all 30 teams had expanded their protective netting to at least the far ends of the dugouts after several fans were injured by foul balls in 2017.

But a liner off the bat of Chicago Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr. struck a young girl in Houston in May, and a woman was hit by a foul ball from White Sox outfielder Eloy Jiménez in Chicago on June 10. Each of the incidents occurred in the stands beyond the dugout on the third base side.

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Authorities in the Dominican Republic on Tuesday announced the arrest of an 11th suspect in the attempted killing of former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz.

An official identified the suspect as Franklin Junior Merán. The official, who agreed to disclose the information only if not quoted by name because they weren't authorized to discuss the case publicly, told The Associated Press that Merán is accused of renting one of the cars used in the June 9 shooting at a bar in Santo Domingo.

Ten other suspects have already been ordered to spend a year in preventive detention as the investigation continues, including the alleged shooter. Authorities say they are looking for at least three other suspects, including the man they believe paid the hit men.

Doctors at Massachusetts General Hospital upgraded Ortiz's condition from "guarded" to "good."

—By Martin Jose Adames Alcantara.

BASKETBALL

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics center Al Horford will decline his player option for next season and become an unrestricted free agent, a person familiar with the decision has told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity Tuesday because the decision has not been announced. ESPN was first to report Horford's decision.

A five-time All-Star, the 33-year-old Horford joins point guard Kyrie Irving, who also won't exercise his option to remain in Boston for the final year of his contract. Horford signed a four-year, $113 million deal in 2016.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A deputy suffered a concussion and is on medical leave after an altercation with the president of the Toronto Raptors as he tried to join his team on the court to celebrate their NBA championship, a lawyer said Tuesday.

The 20-year-veteran of the Alameda County Sheriff's Office also has a serious jaw injury and is considering filing a lawsuit against Raptors President Masai Ujiri, attorney David Mastagni said.

The clash between the deputy and Ujiri happened as the deputy checked court-access credentials after the game Thursday in Oakland against the Golden State Warriors.

Authorities say Ujiri tried to walk past the deputy but the deputy stopped him because he didn't see Ujiri's on-court credentials.

Ujiri pushed the deputy, who pushed him back before Ujiri "made a second, more significant shove and during that shove his arm struck our deputy in the side of the head," sheriff's Sgt. Ray Kelly said. He said Ujiri also shouted obscenities.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR has suspended Johnny Sauter for one race for intentionally ramming into Austin Hill during the Truck Series race in Iowa.

The sport's sanctioning body announced on Tuesday that Sauter will be kept out of this weekend's race outside St. Louis. His postseason eligibility will not be affected.

Hill nicked the back of Sauter's truck at Iowa Speedway, sending Sauter into the wall and drawing a caution flag. While Sunday's race was still under yellow, Sauter got his truck spun around straight before speeding up and driving right into the back of Hill's truck.

NASCAR parked Sauter for the rest of the race. Hill, who had tangled with Sauter the week before in Texas, finished 12th.