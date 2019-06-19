Business

Grains lower, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were lower Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July delivery lost 13.40 cents at $5.22 a bushel; Jul corn fell 10.40 cents at $4.4520 a bushel; July oats dropped 9.80 cents at $2.9060 a bushel; while July soybeans was off 8.80 cents at 9.0860a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was off .20 cent at $1.0925 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was up .27 cent at $1.3765 a pound; Jun. lean hogs fell .97 cent at .8178 a pound.

