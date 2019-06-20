Bid to legalize paid surrogacy in New York stalls

A proposal to legalize and regulate paid surrogacy in New York appears dead for the year in the state Legislature after lawmakers in the Assembly balked Thursday.

Michigan and New York are now the only two states that expressly forbid contracts in which a woman is compensated for carrying the child of another individual or couple.

Critics of that law say it forces same-sex and infertile couples to travel to other states to find surrogates, an expensive and difficult process.

The Democrat-led Senate voted to legalize and regulate paid surrogacy, but Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie announced Thursday that it won't get a vote in his chamber before lawmakers adjourn this week.

Many Assembly members have concerns about protecting the rights of paid surrogates and the commercialization of the practice, he said in a statement.

"Many members, including a large majority of women in our conference, have raised important concerns that must be properly addressed before we can move forward," he said.

Supporters said they'll try again next year.

"Everyone in New York, including LGBTQ and people struggling with infertility, should have the same opportunity to build a family," said Sen. Brad Hoylman, D-Manhattan, who sponsored the bill. He and his husband have two children born to surrogates in California.

Lawmakers were scheduled to adjourn for the year on Wednesday but continued to work late Thursday with the hope of leaving Albany sometime Friday.

Here's a look at other bills that were moving through the Legislature on Thursday:

MARIJUANA

After efforts to legalize recreational marijuana fizzled on Wednesday the Senate passed a bill that eliminates the criminal penalties for possessing up to two ounces of marijuana. Instead, public possession or use of that much pot would result in a violation punishable by fines of $50 for an ounce or less or $200 for between one ounce and two ounces.

The Assembly planned to vote on the measure early Friday morning.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he will sign the measure, while advocates of legalization say they will try again in 2020.

ADOPTEE BIRTH CERTIFICATES

The Assembly followed the Senate in voting to let adult adoptees to obtain a certified copy of their original birth certificate.

Under current law, adoptees must go before a judge to request to have their birth certificate unsealed.

"Knowing who we are and where we came from is critical not only to understanding our heritage, but for knowing our health history and any risks it might pose," Speaker Carl Heastie, D-the Bronx, said in a statement hailing the bill.