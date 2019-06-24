7-Eleven to deliver Slurpees, other items to parks, beaches

Convenience chain 7-Eleven is launching a service that lets customers order everything from a Slurpee to a battery charger and have it delivered to a public place like a park or a beach.

More than 2,000 7-Eleven "hot spots" including New York's Central Park and Venice Beach in Los Angeles will be working starting Monday. Customers have to download 7-Eleven's app and select "Show 7NOW Pins" to find a hot spot near them.

The strategy follows a similar service by Domino's, which lets customers order pizza and items its menu and have them delivered to more than 150,000 public locations.

In 2018, 7-Eleven began rolling out an app-based delivery service to shoppers' homes in 28 major metropolitan markets.