Golf Glance

PGA TOUR

ROCKET MORTAGE CLASSIC

Site: Detroit.

Course: Detroit GC. Yardage: 7,340. Par: 72.

Purse: $7.3 million. Winner's share: $1,314,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: New tournament.

FedEx Cup leader: Matt Kuchar.

Last week: Chez Reavie won the Travelers Championship.

Notes: Gary Woodland makes his first start since his U.S. Open victory at Pebble Beach. ... Rocket Mortgage is a division of Quicken Loans, the title sponsor of a PGA Tour event that benefited the Tiger Woods Foundation from 2007 through 2018. This is a new tournament. .... Dustin Johnson at No. 2 is the only player from the top 10 in the world in the field. ... The PGA Tour returns to Michigan for the first time since the Buick Open in 2009, which was won by Tiger Woods. This is the first PGA Tour event in the city of Detroit. ... Rickie Fowler has an endorsement deal with the title sponsor. ... U.S. Amateur champion Viktor Hovland is among four players in the field who competed in the NCAA Championship last month and have turned pro. ... Stewart Cink is playing for the first time since the week after the Masters. ... Detroit Golf Club was founded in 1899 and has two 18-hole courses designed by Donald Ross.

Next week: 3M Open.

UNITED STATES GOLF ASSOCIATION

U.S. SENIOR OPEN

Site: South Bend, Ind.

Course: The Warren Course at Notre Dame. Yardage: 6,943. Par: 70.

Purse: TBA ($4 million in 2018). Winner's share: TBA ($720,000 in 2018).

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-8 p.m. (FS1); Saturday, 3-4 p.m. (FS1), 4-7:30 p.m. (FOX); Sunday, 2-7:30 p.m. (FOX).

Defending champion: David Toms.

Last year: Toms birdied the 16th to take the lead at The Broadmoor and closed with a par 70 for a one-shot victory over Miguel Angel Jimenez, Jerry Kelly and Tim Petrovic.

Notes: This is the third major of the year on the senior circuit. Steve Stricker won the Regions Tradition and Ken Tanigawa won the Senior PGA Championship. ... The U.S. Senior Open dates to 1980 when Robert de Vicenzo won on the East Course at Winged Foot. ... David Toms will try to become the fourth back-to-back winner. The most recent player to successfully defend was Allen Doyle in 2005-06. The others were Gary Player and Miller Barber. ... Five former U.S. Open champions are in the field — Tom Watson, Tom Kite, Corey Pavin, Lee Janzen and Michael Campbell. Only seven players have won the U.S. Open and Senior Open, most recently Hale Irwin in 2000. ... The winner earns a spot in the U.S. Open next year at Winged Foot, and is exempt for the next 10 U.S. Senior Opens. ... Fred Funk, in the final year of his exemption from winning in 2009 at Crooked Stick, also has three runner-up finishes in the U.S. Senior Open. ... Miguel Angel Jimenez has twice finished second in the last three years.

Next year: Newport Country Club.

LPGA TOUR

WALMART NW ARKANSAS CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Rogers, Ark.

Course: Pinnacle CC. Yardage: 6,331. Par: 71.

Purse: $2 million. Winner's share: $300,000.

Television: Friday, noon to 2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Nasa Hataoka.

Race to CME Globe leader: Jin Young Ko.

Last week: Hannah Green won the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

Notes: Ten players from six countries — South Korea, Thailand, Sweden, England, Australia and the U.S. — have won the last 10 majors on the LPGA. ... Nasa Hataoka last year broke the tournament scoring record by three shots. ... This one of only three LPGA Tour events contested over 54 holes. ... University of Arkansas players in the field include Stacy Lewis and Maria Fassi, the 21-year-old Mexican who won the NCAA title last month. ... Hannah Green is the third player in the last five majors to get her first LPGA Tour title at a major. She joins Jeungeun Lee6 (U.S. Women's Open) and Georgia Hall (Women's British Open). ... The LPGA Tour has four weeks of domestic tournaments until back-to-back majors at the Evian Championship in France and the Women's British Open. ... With her tie for fifth at the Women's PGA Championship, Lizette Salas moved to No. 5 in the Solheim Cup standings. ... Green moved from No. 114 to No. 29 in the women's world ranking.

Next week: Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic.

EUROPEAN TOUR

ANDALUCIA VALDERRAMA MASTERS

Site: Sotogrande, Spain.

Course: Real Club Valderrama. Yardage: 7,001. Par: 71.

Purse: 3 million euros. Winner's share: 500,000 euros.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 6-8 a.m., 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 7:30 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Sergio Garcia.

Race to Dubai leader: Matt Wallace.

Last week: Andrea Pavan won the BMW International Open.

Notes: The field includes Garcia as the defending champion and tournament host, Jon Rahm and Jose Maria Olazabal. ... This is an Open Qualifying Series event, with three players not exempt from the top 10 getting into the British Open. ... The course is among the most famous in continental Europe, having hosted the 1997 Ryder Cup, two World Golf Championships and previously being home to the season-ending European Tour event. ... It was held in 2010 and 2011 until being off the European Tour schedule for five years. ... Garcia has won the tournament three out of the four years it has been held, with Graeme McDowell winning the other time. ... Lee Westwood is in the field. He won at Valderrama in 1997 when it was the season-ending event. ... Nick Faldo won the first European Tour event at Valderrama by two shots over Seve Ballesteros. ... Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington is playing. It will be his first European Tour start since March.

Next week: Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

KORN FERRY TOUR

UTAH CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Farmington, Utah.

Course: Oakridge CC. Yardage: 7,045. Par: 71.

Purse: $725,000. Winner's share: $130,500.

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 6-9 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Cameron Champ.

Points leader: Xinjun Zhang.

Last week: Henrik Norlander won the Wichita Open.

Next week: Lecom Health Challenge.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Last week: Jerry Kelly won the American Family Insurance Championship.

Next tournament: Senior Players Championship on July 11-14.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Scott McCarron.

OTHER TOURS

Symetra Tour: Prasco Charity Championship, TPC River's Bend, Cincinnati. Defending champion: Muni He. Online: www.symetratour.com

Japan Golf Tour: Dunlop Srixon Fukushima Open, Grandee Nasushirakwa GC, Fukushima, Japan. Defending champion: Shota Akiyoshi. Online: www.jgto.org

Challenge Tour: Italian Challenge Open, Terre Dei Consoli GC, Monterosi, Italy. Defending champion: Sebastian Soderberg. Online: www.europeantour.com/challengetour

Sunshine Tour: KBC Karen Classic, Karen CC, Nairobi, Kenya. Defending champion: Michael Palmer. Online: www.sunshinetour.com

Korean LPGA: McCol-Yongpyong Resort Open, Birch Hill GC, Pyeongchang, South Korea. Defending champion: Chae-Yoon Park. Online: www.klpga.co.kr

Japan LPGA: Earth Mondahmin Cup, Camellia Hills CC, Chiba, Japan. Defending champion: Misuzu Narita. Online: www.lpga.or.jp