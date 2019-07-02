Florida Gov. DeSantis lists net worth of $284,605

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is no Rick Scott when it comes to wealth.

DeSantis ended 2018 with a net worth of $283,604.52, far below that of predecessor Scott, who listed his wealth as about $232 million last year. DeSantis took office in January and Scott is now a U.S. senator.

A financial disclosure form filed with the state Monday shows DeSantis has nearly $127,000 in savings and about $3,600 in stocks. It also listed the value of a Ponte Vedra Beach house as $450,000. He had a mortgage of just more than $263,000 and a Sallie Mae loan for $33,500.

DeSantis has since sold the Ponte Vedra Beach house for $460,000.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The form showed DeSantis' 2018 income as $116,000 in U.S. House salary, $5,500 in rent and just more than $15,000 salary from the state after his election.