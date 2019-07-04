Former pilot sues Nevada claiming gender discrimination

A former pilot for the state who says she was replaced by a man after she was told her position no longer was needed has filed a gender discrimination lawsuit against the Nevada Department of Transportation.

Jennifer Kuklock says her supervisor's claim that she was being let go in 2016 because her position was being eliminated was a false pretext to terminate her because of her sex.

Kuklock flew planes for the governor and other high-ranking officials after she was hired as a pilot intern in 2013.

Her federal lawsuit filed this week in federal court says that in addition to replacing her with a man, the state hired independent contractors to fly state planes because of a shortage of pilots. She's seeking unspecified damages.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The department declined to comment.