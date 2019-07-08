House delays override vote on Cooper’s NC budget veto

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announces that he plans to veto a GOP-backed state budget during a press conference Friday, June 28, 2019, at the Executive Mansion in Raleigh, N.C. Travis Long

Republicans leading the North Carolina House have delayed a vote to attempt to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of the GOP's state budget bill.

The override vote scheduled for Monday evening was put off until at least Tuesday.

House Republicans had been counting heads leading to Monday's session for enough Democratic support or absences. Minority Leader Darren Jackson said earlier Monday he was confident enough Democrats would uphold Cooper's veto.

House Republicans likely need seven Democrats to vote for an override to be successful. The Senate also would have to agree to override.

Republican Speaker Tim Moore says the budget is a great plan that Cooper should have signed.

Jackson confirmed the governor has asked House and Senate leaders to meet with him Tuesday to discuss a Democratic counteroffer.