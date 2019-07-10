Des Moines airport plans to add 1,000 new parking spaces

Des Moines International Airport has announced plans to add 1,000 more parking spaces to combat shortages.

Station KCCI reports that the new spots will be available at Economy Lot 4, just south of the airport's main terminal.

Airport General Manager Kevin Foley says the parking shortage is a good sign because it reflects an increase in the number of people using airport facilities. The new parking spaces should be finished by Thanksgiving.

He says the $3 million project "only buys us two or three years" before more spaces will be needed.

The next solution? A new parking garage next to the airport's new terminal.