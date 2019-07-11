Mississippi airport seeks new top executive

The airport in Mississippi's capital city is looking for a new chief executive officer.

The Clarion Ledger reports that Perry Miller has been interim CEO the past few months. He is leaving to become CEO of Richmond International Airport in Virginia, starting Aug. 19.

In late March, Carl Newman resigned as CEO of Jackson Municipal Airport Authority, which is in charge of Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport. Miller had been the chief operating officer and became interim CEO after Newman left.

Jackson airport officials say the Richmond airport had started recruiting Miller before he took the interim job in Jackson.