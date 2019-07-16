PSC sets hearings on Washington Gas rate increase request

Maryland regulators have scheduled two public comment hearings on a request by Washington Gas Light Company to increase its gas service rates by nearly $36 million.

The Public Service Commission announced Monday it has scheduled a July 29 hearing in Rockville, Maryland. It also announced an Aug. 6 public hearing in Largo.

The PSC says that of the nearly $36 million rate-increase request, about $5 million is currently being collected through a system improvement surcharge.

The Washington Gas application says a typical residential heating bill would increase about 5%.

Washington Gas serves about 489,000 gas customers in Calvert, Charles, Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George's and St. Mary's counties. The PSC says written comments can be submitted by Aug. 9 by using the commission's public comments electronic filing system.