Kentucky lawmakers convene for session on pensions

For the second time in less than a year, Kentucky lawmakers have returned to the statehouse for a special session dealing with the state's pension problems.

Lawmakers convened Friday for a session expected to stretch into the middle of next week.

Republican Gov. Matt Bevin called the session to take up his pension-relief proposal for regional universities and quasi-governmental agencies burdened by surging retirement costs.

Bevin spent weeks rounding up votes and finding a time when enough supporters could gather to take up the measure. It replaces a bill that Bevin vetoed in April after lawmakers ended their regular session. Bevin's team says he has secured enough votes to pass his proposal.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Last December, Bevin called a special session to pass a more comprehensive pension law. The GOP-led legislature went home without taking action on the measure.