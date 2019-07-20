Business
Drivers see little change in gas prices
Drivers in New Jersey and across the nation are seeing little if any change in prices at the pump despite the Gulf Coast hurricane.
AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.82, a penny higher than last week and below the average $2.90 at this time last year.
The national average gas price Friday was $2.78 a gallon, also up a penny from last week but also below the average of $2.85 at this time last year.
Analysts say an increase in gasoline inventories and a dip in crude prices helped keep gas prices stable on the East Coast, and also helping were imports shipped after the Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery explosion in June.
