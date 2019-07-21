Vermont capital development group gets new director

A group working to promote economic development in Vermont's capital city is getting a new leader.

The Montpelier Development Corp. says 57-year-old Lisa Maxwell of Lake Worth, Florida, was chosen from among the 50 candidates who applied. She starts work in November.

MDC Vice Chairman Sarah Jarvis tells the Times Argus Maxwell has a wealth of experience in public and private sector development and that Maxwell had been looking for a way to return to the Northeast where she grew up.

Jarvis says officials believe Maxwell can really move forward the Montpelier Economic Strategic Development Plan and do it in a way that's very sensitive to the interests of the community and balance types of development.

Maxwell succeeds Laura Gebhart who resigned in May.