Family owned textile machine plant closing after 50 years

A family owned plant in Orangeburg County that makes machines for textile mills is closing after nearly 50 years.

Mayer Industries Inc. CEO George Fischer says the company is consolidating its work making braiding machines at plants in Germany.

Fischer told The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg that its 59 employees were told of the closing two years ago and the company has been working to help anyone find a new job.

Fischer says Mayer Industries did a similar consolidation of its knitting machine business nearly 20 years ago.

Mayer Industries built the Orangeburg plant in 1970 and created a course at the nearby technical college to teach workers metric measurements they would need to make machines for the European market.