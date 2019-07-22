Electric company on Maui sees decade-high rise in demand

Maui Electric Company is experiencing the highest energy demand it has had in more than a decade.

The Maui News reported Sunday that officials cite increased use of fans and air conditioning throughout an ongoing heat wave as possible reasons.

The company says energy peaks have been climbing each month since spring, with July producing the biggest demand so far this year.

National Weather Service data indicates the heat wave began in April, when eight record-breaking days of high temperatures occurred in the Kahului area on Maui.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A company official says that "peaks are higher" possibly because home cooling units are being turned to higher levels and left on longer.

The official says a lack of wind energy has also required power generators to operator for longer periods.