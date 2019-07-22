Fire forces cancellations of high-speed trains in Italy

Passengers check train times at Naples' Central station, southern Italy, Monday, July 22, 2019. A suspected arson fire has forced cancellations of at least 42 high-speed trains in Italy on the heavily-traveled Milan-Naples corridor. Cesare Abbate

Italy's state railway says a suspected arson fire has forced the cancellation of at least 42 high-speed trains in Italy on the heavily-traveled Milan-Naples corridor.

It said the fire occurred Monday morning near the Rovezzano station along the Rome-Florence line.

Besides the cancellation of both state trains and private Italo high-speed trains, it also reported delays as long as four hours. Many regional trains were also delayed or canceled.

The state railway says work has begun to repair the electrical cables damaged by the fire. The blaze is under investigation.

The disruptions took place as many Italians and tourists were heading off to or returning from vacation destinations.

Italy faces more travel chaos this week. Train, ferry and mass transit workers are striking on Wednesday and an air travel strike is set for Friday.